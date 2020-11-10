Troika Duo Gary O’Sullivan & Ellie Martin-Sperry Join 42; Clients Include Noel Clarke, Emily Beecham & Colm Meaney

EXCLUSIVE: Former Troika talent agent and partner Gary O’Sullivan and Troika agent Ellie Martin-Sperry have joined fellow UK rep firm 42 as managers.

O’Sullivan was an agent and partner at Troika for 13 years and previously worked in casting with well-known UK casting directors John and Ros Hubbard, whom he now represents.

He brings with him clients including Cannes Best Actress winner Emily Beecham, BAFTA and Olivier Award-winner Noel Clarke, Golden Globe nominee Colm Meaney, BAFTA-winner Rebecca Front, BAFTA-nominated Nikki Amuka-Bird, Sarah Bolger, Tom Felton, Ulrich Thomsen, Cannes Best Actress-winner Jodhi May, Elyes Gabel and Mark Stanley.

Martin-Sperry worked closely with O’Sullivan at Troika and alongside him represents actors including SAG winner and nominee Adewale Akkinuoye-Agbaje, Sam Palladio, Sharon Rooney and Ivanna Sakhno.

42 partner Kate Buckley said: “We could not be more delighted that Gary has joined us. He brings with him an impeccable reputation, a fantastic client list and an appetite for the future that is shared with everyone at 42. We are so pleased that on return from maternity leave, Ellie Martin Spery has also decided to come with us. Together they share some great clients and Ellie is equally building a brilliant list of her own.”

Troika has undergone a sea-change following its full integration into the YMU Group this year. Founders and long-time heads Conor McCaughan and Michael Duff will depart at the end of this year and the agency has seen a host of top talent take flight.

Actors to have departed the agency include Jamie Dornan, Michael Fassbender, Michaela Coel, Lena Headey, Anya Taylor-Joy, Dean-Charles Chapman and Carice Van Houten.