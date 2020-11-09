Nne Ebong Joins Netflix As VP Overall Deals, Original Series

EXCLUSIVE: In the first major hire since Bela Bajaria was elevated to Head of Global TV, respected TV development executive Nne Ebong has joined the streamer as VP, Overall Deals, Original Series, working on Brian Wright’s Overall Deals team. Ebong is coming from independent TV studio wiip where she served as Creative Lead.

Netflix’s Overall Deals department was formed a couple of weeks ago as part of Bajaria’s restructuring of the streamer’s U.S. TV operations, which also included the launch of a Spectacle/Event programming unit and the folding of the Young Adult/Family portfolio into Comedy and Drama.

Wright’s team will work closely with high-profile Netflix overall deals, including Ryan Murphy, Shawn Levy’s 21 Laps Entertainment and The Duffer Brothers, with whom Wright also worked closely in his previous capacity, as well as Shonda Rhimes’ Shondaland, among others.

Related Story American Forces Network To Air Netflix's World War II Animated Drama Series 'The Liberator' On Veterans Day

Ebong has an existing relationship with Rhimes from their time together at ABC Studios (now ABC Signature). During her tenure as VP and SVP, Drama Development at the studio, Ebong developed numerous series, including Shondaland’s Scandal and How to Get Away with Murder as well as American Crime, Designated Survivor, Once Upon a Time and Revenge.

At ABC Studios, Ebong also accumulated extensive experience working with high-profile talent in overall deals, including Rhimes. Ebong joined ABC Studios in 2006 as director of Current Programming, overseeing Lost, Brothers & Sisters and The Ghost Whisperer. She was named VP Drama Development in 2008 and SVP in 2013.

Ebong most recently was Creative Lead, spearheading development for TV studio wiip, run by Paul Lee. Since joining the company in 2018 from ABC Studios, Ebong identified, developed and produced projects including The White House Plumbers limited series for HBO, starring Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux.

Earlier in her career Ebong was Head of Development for Shaun Cassidy Productions, serving as a producer on the company’s ABC drama, Invasion.