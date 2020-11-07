Nithya Raman, Former Time’s Up Entertainment Executive Director, Wins Los Angeles City Council Seat

Nithya Raman, the former executive director of Time’s Up Entertainment, has been elected to the Los Angeles City Council. Her opponent for the District 4 seat, incumbent David Ryu, conceded the race today.

As of late Friday, Raman had 52.4% of the vote, beating Ryu by about 6,000 votes. “The voters of District Four have spoken, and I respect the outcome of this election,” Ryu said.

Raman, an urban planner and community advocate, worked for the City Administrative Officer of Los Angeles, where her focus was homelessness. That and climate change are at the top of her platform. She also said she wants to remove armed officers from situations in which they aren’t needed, while maintaining the ability to protect people against violence.

Related Story Incumbent Jackie Lacey Concedes To George Gascon In Hard-Fought Los Angeles District Attorney Election

Downtown Los Angeles skyline, Kirby Lee via AP Images

Raman had led the entertainment division of Time’s Up, which launched behind a phalanx of Hollywood A-listers in January 2018 in an effort to ensure a safe, fair and dignified workplace for women in all industries. The organization runs with the National Women’s Law Center the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, which helps defray legal and public relations costs “for those who have experienced sexual harassment or related retaliation in the workplace.”

Raman exited the post in August 2019, a week after announcing her council run.

This is a moment of hope,” Raman said in a prepared statement Wednesday. “There is absolutely no doubt that progress won in Los Angeles last night. The incredible victories by the movements for radical, carceral, environmental and housing justice will reverberate throughout our city for

years to come.”

She had earned the endorsement of such celebrities as Natalie Portman and Adam

Scott — and one Bernie Sanders, the U.S. senator from Vermont who finished second in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination this year and in 2016.

Council President Nury Martinez congratulated Raman on her victory Friday afternoon, saying: “I’m excited to have a third woman of color join this council, and I know she is going to bring her knowledge, energy and passion to hit the ground running. I look forward to working with her.”

Added Ryu: “I congratulate my opponent on her victory: Having won on a wave of reform five years ago, I know how difficult it is to implement change in City Hall. I wish her success in continuing our shared goal of reform in local government and in serving our city.”

Patrick Hipes and City News Service contributed to this report.