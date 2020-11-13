‘Women Of The Movement’: Niecy Nash Joins ABC Limited Series

Niecy Nash (Claws) is set to co-star opposite Adrienne Warren in ABC’s limited series Women of the Movement, from creator-writer Marissa Jo Cerar and a producing team that includes Jay-Z, Will Smith and Aaron Kaplan.

The six-episode limited series, set to premiere in 2021, centers on Mamie Till-Mobley (Warren), who devoted her life to seeking justice for her son Emmett Till.

Nash will play Alma, Emmett Till’s grandmother. After Emmett’s 1955 murder in Mississippi, Alma, a young grandmother who had been like a second mother to Emmett, fought to protect her family in Chicago while her daughter Mamie traveled the country seeking justice in Emmett’s name. A force of nature, Alma was Mamie’s rock in the face of unbelievable tragedy.

Women of the Movement is inspired by the book Emmett Till: The Murder That Shocked the World and Propelled the Civil Rights Movement by Devery S. Anderson. Cerar serves as showrunner and executive produces with Jay-Z, Jay Brown and Tyran “Ty Ty” Smith via Roc Nation; Will Smith and James Lassiter for Overbrook; as well as Aaron Kaplan, Dana Honor and Michael Lohmann of Kapital Entertainment. Also executive producing are Gina Prince-Bythewood, who will direct the first episode, Rosanna Grace for Serendipity Film Group; Alex Foster and John Powers Middleton of Middleton Media Group; and David Clark via Mazo Partners. Kapital Entertainment is the studio.

Nash’s series credits include roles in Comedy Central’s Reno 911!; HBO’s Getting On, which earned her two Emmy nominations; Netflix’s Ava DuVernay limited series When They See Us, which earned her another Emmy nomination and an NAACP Image Award; and Fox’s Scream Queens. Nash currently headlines TNT’s drama, Claws, headed to its final season. She is repped by Artists First, WME and Jackoway Tyerman.