Nick Jonas Returning To ‘The Voice’ As Coach For Season 20

Nick Jonas is returning to The Voice. The singer-songwriter will take his place in the rotating red chair for the Emmy-winning singing competition show’s 20th season premiering this spring, NBC announced Tuesday on Today.

He’ll step in for Gwen Stefani, who will take a break from her coaching duties. He’ll join current coaches Blake Shelton, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson.

Jonas was a coach on the show’s 18th season last spring, and made it to the finals with his team member Thunderstorm Artis.

Jonas has had a successful career as a solo artist, receiving acclaim for his self-titled album, and with his family members as one-third of the Jonas Brothers. A recipient of the Songwriters Hall of Fame’s Hal David Starlight Award, he co-wrote the Golden Globe-nominated song “Home” for the animated 2018 film Ferdinand.

As an actor, Jonas is set to star alongside Laurence Fishburne in Pierre Morel’s upcoming action-thriller The Blacksmith. He also is an executive producer on Netflix’s Dash & Lily.

