NFL Shuffles Schedule Again, Moves Baltimore Ravens-Pittsburgh Steelers Game To Tuesday After More Covid-19 Cases

The Baltimore Ravens will now play the Pittsburgh Steelers on Tuesday night after a further outbreak of Covid-19 made a second postponement of the game necessary.

The Ravens will now play the undefeated Steelers on Tuesday night at 8 ET, the NFL announced. The game was originally scheduled for Thanksgiving night, then moved to Sunday night.

The Ravens-Steelers move caused another shuffle. Baltimore was scheduled to play host to the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night. Now that game has been moved to Monday, Dec. 7 at 5 p.m. ET.

The NFL is running out of potential maneuevers with its schedule. Most teams have used up their bye weeks, and the regular season ends at the end of December.

This is the third time in the Super Bowl era that an NFL game will be played on Tuesday. It also happened in Week 5 this season when the Bills-Titans game was postponed. A 2010 blizzard in Philadelphia moved an Eagles-Vikings game.

At least 12 Ravens players have tested positive for Covid-19, including Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who will be out for Tuesday’s game, owing to league rules on quarantining after a positive test. The Ravens will go with Robert Griffin III against Pittsburgh.

Jackson will start against the Cowboys if he tests negative by next week.

The Steelers earlier this year saw their Week 4 game against the Titans moved. That game was initially moved to “either Monday or Tuesday” of that week, thanks to a Titans outbreak. The league eventually pushed the game back even more, rearranging the schedule for the Steelers and Titans to play in Week 7 and the Steelers to face the Ravens in Week 8.