Newsmax TV May Be Target For Acquisition Or Investment By Donald Trump Allies – WSJ

Newsmax has staunchly defended President Trump’s claims that the election was stolen, and has attracted a large contingent of Trump true believers frustrated with Fox.
How far along talks are for any Newsmax investment is unclear, the WSJ said.
President Trump has repeatedly praised Newsmax and the One America News Network for their support. He has also voiced concern about Fox moving away from his views, at least on the part of their news reporting.
Fox has led cable news network ratings for years, so any challenge is a formidable task. The WSJ reports Newsmax’s average prime-time audience jumped 156% to 223,000 viewers during the week of the election, according to Nielsen data, and last Thursday crossed one million from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., about half of Fox’s audience during the time period.
Newsmax Media Chief Executive Chris Ruddy told the WSJ that he has had many discussions with suitors over the years. “Newsmax never had any deal with the Hicks group, and if it’s true they were using our name for the purposes of capital fundraising, that is wholly inappropriate,” he said.
Fox Corp., which owns the WSJ, had no comment.