Newsmax TV May Be Target For Acquisition Or Investment By Donald Trump Allies – WSJ

Newsmax TV, the conservative, pro-Donald Trump television network whose ratings have lately jumped as its rivals leaned to the left, may be a takeover or acquisition target, the Wall Street Journal reported today.

The WSJ said that allies of President Trump have been looking for a vehicle to challenge Fox News, which some on the right believe is gradually moving away from conservatives. Whether Donald Trump himself would be involved if he fails in his bid to overturn the election results was not mentioned. However, Trump has long been rumored to be interested in his own conservative network platform.

The report indicates Hicks Equity Partners, a private-equity firm with ties to a co-chair of the Republican National Committee, has held talksabout acquiring and investing in Newsmax. The WSJ cited “people familiar with the matter,” and said any move would be part of a larger effort that could also include a streaming-video service.

Related Story Savannah Guthrie Reflects On "Crazy Uncle" Remark During Trump Town Hall: "That Just Came Out"