New Hollywood Podcast: David E. Talbert Brings Inclusive Holiday Joy With ‘Jingle Jangle’

Filmmaker and playwright David E. Talbert could very well be the preeminent auteur of holiday movies. In 2016, he directed Almost Christmas which was followed by El Camino Christmas in 2017. On November 13, the director will bookend his unofficial holiday trilogy with Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey on Netflix.

The musical starring Forest Whitaker, Phylicia Rashad, Keegan-Michael Key, Anika Noni Rose, Hugh Bonneville, Ricky Martin and newcomer Madalen Mills calls back to the days of old Hollywood, serving classic movie musical magic. However, it is stocked with contemporary charm with original songs by John Legend, Philip Lawrence and Davy Nathan. In addition, it’s stacked with a cast that is primarily Black — something that we have never really seen in the holiday musical genre.

Set in the town of Cobbleton, Jingle Jangle follows legendary toymaker Jeronicus Jangle (Whitaker) whose inventions are filled with whimsy. Things take a turn when his trusted apprentice (Key) steals his most prized creation. It’s up to his bright and inventive granddaughter (Mills) — and a long-forgotten invention — to heal old wounds and reawaken the magic within. Jingle Jangle will fill your soul with holiday cheer.

Talbert stopped by the New Hollywood Podcast to talk about the magic and wonder behind Jingle Jangle and whether or not he has another Christmas movie in him. Listen to the episode below.