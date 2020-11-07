Netflix’s ‘The Witcher’ Halts Production Following Multiple Positive COVID Tests

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix has halted production in the UK on The Witcher following multiple positive COVID-19 cases, we can reveal.

The four positive cases are from today, we have confirmed, and Netflix will carry out an isolated round of testing of everyone involved in the show. Those impacted have been isolated and are not among lead cast, we hear.

Filming at Arborfield Studios, west of London, is due to resume once the streamer is confident that the set is fully safe.

This is the second time filming has had to pause on the second season of the drama after actor Kristofer Hivju revealed he had tested positive back in March. That pause stretched to mid-August as the UK went into lockdown over the spring.

Netflix’s fantasy epic is one of the streamer’s biggest hits, with the first series watched by 76 million households.

Henry Cavill stars as Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter who struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts.