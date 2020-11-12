Netflix Strikes Eight Film Slate Deal With Saudi Arabia’s Telfaz11

Netflix has signed a deal with Saudi Arabian production and financing group Telfaz11 for the latter to develop and produce a slate of eight films for the service.

The two companies previously collaborated on Six Windows In The Desert, a collection of six short films that were produced by Telfaz11.

The companies said the eight new films would be produced for both Arab and global audiences and will be made by “a band of unconventional storytellers who are passionate about combining narratives drawn from Arab culture with elements of comedy and humanity”.

Specific details of the projects were not disclosed but the first is aiming to debut in late 2021. Netflix will launch them globally.

“Great stories can come from anywhere and be loved everywhere. We are expanding our library of Saudi content and showcasing the beauty of Saudi storytelling by joining forces with its creators to produce authentic and intriguing stories that will resonate with both Arab and global audiences. We hope that Telfaz’s work will offer Netflix members around the world a chance to experience Saudi culture, humour and art,” said Nuha El Tayeb, Director, Content Acquisitions, MENAT at Netflix.

Telfaz11 was founded by Alaa Yousef Fadan, Ali Al Kalthami, and Ibrahim Al Khairallah.

“We are thrilled to partner with Netflix in an important validation of both our success at Telfaz11 and the region’s burgeoning production ecosystem. These eight films will showcase for global audiences the incredible culture, locations and talent that exists within both our region and the Telfaz11 filmmaker network,” said Alaa Fadan.