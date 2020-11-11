Netflix Orders ‘The Netflix Afterparty’ Comedy Aftershow Hosted By David Spade, Fortune Feimster & London Hughes

Netflix is getting in the aftershow business, putting its own stamp on the genre to fit the streaming distribution model. The SVOD giant has given an 18-episode series order to The Netflix Afterparty, a weekly comedy aftershow, hosted by David Spade, who also executive produces, Fortune Feimster and London Hughes.

Produced by Free 90 Media (Lights Out with David Spade), The Netflix Afterparty is described as a first-of-its-kind weekly comedy panel show where comedians, casts, and creators come to chat about the streaming giant’s buzziest shows and films. Each episode will be dedicated to one of the latest Netflix movies or TV shows to hit the cultural zeitgeist, with the stars of that title participating in interviews, pop culture discussions, sketches and segments. Each week, the co-hosts will be joined by a different Netflix comedian to round out the panel.

The series is slated to premiere in 2021 with new episodes released on Sundays. Episode length is TBD.

“This show will be a blast,” said Spade. “I’m looking forward to putting Netflix on the map. I am huge in Tanzania and they finally get me once a week. I got your letters guys and they’ve been answered.”

90 Media’s Brad Wollack and Tom Brunelle executive produce and serve as showrunners. Spade executive produces with Marc Gurvitz and Alex Murray of Brillstein Entertainment. All five also executive produced Comedy Central’s late-night talk show Lights Out with David Spade. Conversations with Netflix about a pop culture-themed comedy talk show started not long after Lights Out ended its run this past spring.

Netflix had tried to get into the talkshow arena with Chelsea and, more recently, Patriot Act with Hassan Minhaj. Because of how streaming works, eliminating urgency and allowing viewers to consume contact on their own schedule, topical comedy, the bedrock of late-night comedy, does not work on digital platforms. Netflix has been looking for alternative ways into comedy talk, and this is one of them.

Spade, Brunelle and Wollack also will serve as writers on The Netflix Afterparty, along with co-executive producer Sarah Tiana, supervising producer Lance Crouther, Candice Thompson, Bobby Miyamoto and Connor McSpadden.

In addition to hosting Lights Out with David Spade, on Comedy Central, Spade’s other previous TV credits include Love, The Mayor and Lady Dynamite. He is repped by Brillstein Entertainment Partners and WME.

Feimster was a fixture on both Chelsea Lately, where she was a panel member, and Chelsea. The Mindy Project alumna can currently be heard as the voice of Brenda on Fox’s animated series Bless The Harts.

British writer-comedian and TV presenter Hughes last year became the first black British woman in 39 years to be nominated for the Edinburgh Comedy Award for her 2019 show To Catch a D*ck. She has presented a number of shows for CBBC, and has appeared on several UK entertainment formats including Channel 5’s Extreme Hair Wars, ITV2’s Don’t Hate The Playaz, BBC’s Mock the Week, E4’s Celebs Go Dating and BBC/Amazon’s Fleabag.