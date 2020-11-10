Netflix’s ‘Narcos: Mexico’ Adds Luis Gerardo Méndez, Alberto Guerra, Luisa Rubino, Bad Bunny To Season 3 Cast

Luis Gerardo Méndez, Alberto Guerra, Luisa Rubino and Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio (aka Bad Bunny) are joining the Season 3 cast of Netflix’s Narcos: Mexico.

misgivings over getting involved, he is drawn into the mystery of a series of brutal killings Guerra is Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada, an independent drug trafficker, whose unassuming manner belies the fact that he is quietly one step ahead of everyone else

Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada, an independent drug trafficker, whose unassuming manner belies the fact that he is quietly one step ahead of everyone else Rubino will be Andrea Nuñez, a young idealistic and ambitious journalist, whose mission to expose corruption brings her an even bigger story than she anticipated

Ocasio “Bad Bunny” will guest star as Arturo “Kitty” Paez, a member of Ramon Arellano Felix’s gang called the “Narco Juniors” – rich, well connected kids from upper society who fell in with the cartel life for the money, drugs and violence.

Additional new cast series regulars include: Alejandro Furth as Ramon Salgado, Lorenzo Ferro as Alex Hodoyan, José Zúñiga as General Rebollo, Diego Calva as Arturo Beltran Leyva, Kristen Lee Gutoskie as Dani, Beau Mirchoff as Steve Sheridan. Additional new guest stars Include: Yessica Borroto as Marta, Damayanti Quintanar as Hortencia, Manuel Uriza as Carlos Hank Gonzalez and Markin López as Rogelio

Returning regular cast members are Scoot McNairy, José María Yázpik, Alfonso Dosal, Mayra Hermosillo, Matt Letscher, Manuel Masalva, Alejandro Edda, Gorka Lasaosa. Returning guest star is Alberto Ammann.

Set in the 1990s, when the globalization of the drug business ignites, Season 3 examines the war that breaks out after Felix’s empire splinters. As newly independent cartels struggle to survive political upheaval and escalating violence, a new generation of Mexican kingpins emerge. But in this war, truth is the first casualty – and every arrest, murder and take-down only pushes real victory further away.

Executive Producers are Sidonie Dumas, Christophe Riandee, Nicolas Atlan, José Padilha, Doug Miro, Andrés Baiz, Carlo Bernard and Eric Newman, with Carlo Bernard as showrunner. Directors are Andrés Baiz, Alejandra Márquez Abella, Luis Ortega, Amat Escalante and Wagner Moura. Production company is Gaumont.

A premiere date for Narcos: Mexico Season 3 has not been announced.