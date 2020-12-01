Netflix Planning Korean Adaptation Of Spanish Hit ‘Money Heist’

Netflix is working on a Korean adaptation of one of its biggest international series hits to date, the Spanish-language La Casa De Papel, aka Money Heist.

The Spanish show is currently in production on its fifth and final season. Its fourth season attracted more than 65 million households in its first four weeks of release in April this year, the streamer said.

Created by Alex Pina, the show is a crime drama series following a series of heists conducted by an unusual group of robbers.

Pina will serve as an executive producer on the Korean incarnation, which will be directed by Kim Hong-sun, who has helmed TV dramas like The Guest, Voice, and Black and is known for his work in the fantasy crime genre. Ryu Yong-jae and his team, whose credits include the Netflix original series My Holo Love and tvN series Psychopath Diary, will write the show. Producers are BH Entertainment and Contents Zium.

“Korean creators have been developing their own language and audiovisual culture for years,” said Pina. “They have managed, like our series, to go beyond cultural borders and become a point of reference for thousands of viewers around the world, especially among young people. That is why I find it fascinating that the world of La Casa De Papel is so attractive to Korean creators as to do an adaptation. The fact that the action is set on the Korean Peninsula also seems to me to be a milestone which I am really delighted about.”