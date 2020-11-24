‘Izzy’s Koala World’: Netflix Gives Series From The Dodo Greenlight For Season 2

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix users can look forward to a lot more koala antics as the streaming platform greenlights a second season of Izzy’s Koala World.

The animal series, created by The Dodo and produced in association with Nomadica Films, spotlights Magnetic Island resident Izzy Bee, an 11-year old self-proclaimed Koala Whisperer. Bee and her family tend to displaced Koalas, with the Australians opening their home as a sanctuary.

Season two will continue spotlighting the family’s efforts to care for the marsupials, digging deeper into their rescue efforts amid the Australian wild-fires.

“We’re thrilled that another season of Izzy’s Koala World is coming to Netflix as the show underscores The Dodo’s mission to create feel-good, uplifting stories about animals and the humans who love them” said Dave Glauber, Creative Lead for Dodo Kids. “We’re pleased that Izzy has resonated with Netflix’s massive global audience and that her ability to care deeply about koalas is inspiring a new generation of animal rescuers and everyday heroes

Izzy’s Koala World is produced for Netflix by Group Nine Studios and The Dodo, in partnership with Nomadica Films.