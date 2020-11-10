Netflix Hires ITN CEO Anna Mallett As VP Physical Production

Netflix has made another significant international appointment to its London office by hiring Anna Mallett as VP Physical Production.

Mallett joins from her role as CEO of UK indie ITN, a position she took up in April 2019 after a stint as Group Chief Operating Officer and MD, Production at BBC Studios.

At Netflix, she will oversee all production in the UK as well as local language production across EMEA, LATAM and APAC.

Warren said: “Anna brings a wealth of global production experience and strategic expertise to our production team as we continue to expand our investment in original programming throughout the world. I’m excited to work with her as we continue to stand up our productions and position the Netflix studio for its next stage of growth and success.”

Mallett said: “I am thrilled to be joining Netflix at this exciting time as the company continues to accelerate its production of great stories from all over the world. Netflix is a creative powerhouse, and I am looking forward to working with my exceptional new colleagues across the UK, EMEA, LATAM and APAC to bring the very best films and series to audiences everywhere.”

Mallett has also served as CEO of BBC Studios and Post Production Ltd (now BBC Studioworks) and Controller of Business Strategy, responsible for the BBC’s overall commercial strategy. Before joining the BBC, Anna worked for seven years at the Boston Consulting Group in London, focusing on media and retail. She has an MBA from Harvard and a DPhil from Oxford.

Netflix hired Fiona Lamptey as Director of UK Features last month.