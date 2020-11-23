Neil Patrick Harris Boards Lionsgate Nicolas Cage Satire ‘The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent’

Neil Patrick Harris will be joining in on the fun with Lionsgate’s Nicolas Cage action satire The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.

The Emmy and Tony winning actor will star alongside Cage, who plays himself, as well as already announced cast Pedro Pascal, Tiffany Haddish and Sharon Horgan. Harris will play Nic Cage’s talent agent.

The movie, which is currently in production, follows a fictionalized Cage who is creatively unfulfilled and facing financial ruin. He accepts a $1 million offer to attend the birthday of a super fan (Pascal). When things take a wildly dangerous turn, Cage is forced to live up to his own legend, channeling his most iconic and beloved on-screen characters in order to save himself and his loved ones. With a career built for this very moment, the Academy Award winning iconic actor must take on the role of a lifetime: himself.

Tom Gormican is directing from a screenplay he co-wrote with Kevin Etten. Kevin Turen, Kristin Burr and Mike Nilon are producers. James Myers and Brady Fujikawa are overseeing the feature for the studio. Lionsgate’s Robert Melnik negotiated the deal on behalf of Lionsgate.

Harris is starring in Warner Bros./Village Roadshow’s Matrix 4 and can next be seen on the limited series It’s a Sin for Channel 4 and HBO Max. The five-time Emmy winner most recently starred as Count Olaf in Netflix’s A Series of Unfortunate Events. He is repped by CAA, Untitled Entertainment, and The Lede Company.