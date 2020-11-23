Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Director Sam Pollard, Questlove, RadicalMedia Team For Negro League Baseball Documentary ‘The League’

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

How 'The Cave' Director Feras Fayyad Became Embroiled In An Alleged Danish #MeToo Scandal
Read the full story

Neil Patrick Harris Boards Lionsgate Nicolas Cage Satire ‘The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent’

Mark Veltman

Neil Patrick Harris will be joining in on the fun with Lionsgate’s Nicolas Cage action satire The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

The Emmy and Tony winning actor will star alongside Cage, who plays himself, as well as already announced cast Pedro Pascal, Tiffany Haddish and Sharon Horgan. Harris will play Nic Cage’s talent agent.

The movie, which is currently in production, follows a fictionalized Cage who is creatively unfulfilled and facing financial ruin. He accepts a $1 million offer to attend the birthday of a super fan (Pascal). When things take a wildly dangerous turn, Cage is forced to live up to his own legend, channeling his most iconic and beloved on-screen characters in order to save himself and his loved ones. With a career built for this very moment, the Academy Award winning iconic actor must take on the role of a lifetime: himself.

Tom Gormican is directing from a screenplay he co-wrote with Kevin Etten. Kevin Turen, Kristin Burr and Mike Nilon are producers. James Myers and Brady Fujikawa are overseeing the feature for the studio. Lionsgate’s Robert Melnik negotiated the deal on behalf of Lionsgate.

Harris is starring in Warner Bros./Village Roadshow’s Matrix 4 and can next be seen on the limited series It’s a Sin for Channel 4 and HBO Max. The five-time Emmy winner most recently starred as Count Olaf in Netflix’s A Series of Unfortunate Events. He is repped by CAA, Untitled Entertainment, and The Lede Company.

Read More About:

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad