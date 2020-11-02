Neil Marshall’s New Horror Action Thriller ‘The Lair’: Global Sales Being Handled By Highland Film Group – AFM

Highland Film Group has boarded Neil Marshall’s new horror action thriller The Lair, which the Hellboy filmmaker is writing, directing and producing, and will be repping the pic’s worldwide sales at this year’s virtual AFM.

Casting is underway with a production start eyed for Spring 2021.

The pic tells the story about a Royal Air Force pilot Lt. Kate Sinclair who is on her final flight mission when her jet is shot down over one of the most dangerous rebel strongholds of Afghanistan. She finds refuge in an abandoned underground bunker where deadly man-made biological weapons – half human, half alien and hungry for human flesh – are awakened. Sinclair barely escapes but unknowingly, tracks the creatures known as Ravagers back to a US army base.

Marshall recently completed the horror film The Reckoning starring Charlotte Kirk and has been in the news as of late.

“If The Reckoning was a gothic drama in testament to the power and resilience of women, then The Lair is my true return to full blooded horror and intense genre action in the style of Dog Soldiers, The Descent and Doomsday. I’m making something scary as hell, pulse pounding and great fun. This is a crowd pleaser. An adrenaline pumping roller-coaster ride. Spectacular and loud; inspired by classic genre movies like Aliens, Predator and The Thing and their incredible use of practical creature FX. Featuring a new breed of screen terror, The Lair will be a snarling, ravenous beast of a movie. I’m going to get my hands bloody making this one!” said Marshall in a statement.

“The Lair has the potential to become a cult classic that showcases Neil’s extraordinary work we have already enjoyed in his hits such as The Descent and Dog Soldiers. The worldwide distributors are seeking powerful classic genre films with excellent execution from an expert’s hands. The Lair ticks all the boxes,” said Highland Film Group CEO Arianne Fraser.

“Neil is at the top of his game when he is directing evocative creature films such as The Lair. When we read the script, we knew immediately that this would be another one of his signature event movies. We cannot wait for him to get to work,” added Highland Film Group COO Delphine Perrier.

The Lair is produced by Neil Marshall / Scarlett Productions Ltd.