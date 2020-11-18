ABC Tops Tuesday Ratings With ‘Bachelorette’ And ‘Big Sky’ Debut; ‘NCIS’ Premiere Leads In Viewers

It was a busy Tuesday night at CBS, which saw a trio of coronavirus-delayed season premieres kicking off with the Season 18 debut of NCIS, which delivered 0.9 in the adults 18-49 demographic and 10.06 million viewers. The popular procedural topped the night in viewership but was down from its Season 17 average, marking a series low in the demo per Nielsen’s Live+Same Day early numbers.

The third season debut of FBI (0.8, 8.05M) and the Season 2 kickoff of FBI Most Wanted (0.6, 5.30M) followed, but both series took a hit from last season’s averages and hit audience lows. Still, CBS won the night overall in total viewers.

The Bachelorette (1.3, 4.94M) on ABC dipped two tenths from last week but was still enough to be the night’s top-rated show. That led into David E. Kelley’s Twin Peaks-adjacent Pacific Northwest noir thriller Big Sky (0.6, 4.03M) made its big debut (with an even bigger twist). The duo helped ABC take the night’s No. 1 spot overall in the demo.

On NBC, The Voice (1.1, 7.35M) was up from Monday night’s episode and on par with last week. The latest tear-jerking episode of This Is Us (1.1, 7.35M) was down a tenth in the demo, as was the medical drama Transplant (0.4, 3.45M).

All was steady on the Fox front with Cosmos (0.3, 1.40M) and NeXt (0.2, 1.00M), while the CW had little movement in its numbers with Swamp Thing (0.1, 673,000) and Tell Me a Story (0.1, 406K).