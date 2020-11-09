‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Return, Alex Trebek Special Score In Sunday Ratings; ‘SNF’ Tops Night

Once again, NBC’s topped primetime last night, delivering a 4.1 in the adults 18-49 demographic and 13.77 million viewers who tuned into watch the New Orleans Saints trample the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 38-3. This game pitting future Hall of Fame quarterbacks Tom Brady and Drew Brees grew two tenths in the early Nielsen Live+Same Day numbers compared with last week’s dud Dallas Cowboys-Philadelphia Eagles matchup. As with all live sports, last night’s numbers will likely be adjusted in finals.

CBS meanwhile saw the return of its NCIS franchise after a pandemic-delayed start to the fall schedule. The Season 12 premiere of NCIS: Los Angeles (0.9, 7.04M) was up about two-tenths over its Season 11 average, and was the night’s most-watched scripted program. It was followed by the return of NCIS: New Orleans (0.6, 4.79M), with its Season 7 kickoff on par with last season’s average in the demo.

The network’s 60 Minutes (2.8, 15.76M) saw a significant boost from last week. However, with the NFL overrun, CBS’ numbers are preliminary and will likely be adjusted in finals.

At ABC, the network aired a special tribute to late Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek (0.4, 3.51M), who died Sunday at age 80 after a public battle with pancreatic cancer. That was preceded by a lineup of America’s Funniest Home Videos (0.7, 4.97M) and Supermarket Sweep (0.7, 3.26M), which both were steady week over week, while Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? (0.4, 3.02M) slipped a tenth.

Fox’s animation block was down after last week’s boost with The Simpsons (0.6, 1.66M) taking a hit and Bless the Harts (0.4, 1.18M), Bob’s Burgers (0.6, 1.33M) and Family Guy (0.6, 1.44M) also dipping.

The CW’s Pandora (0.0, 2.94M) matched its demo low from last week while adding viewers.