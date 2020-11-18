NBCU: Latest Round Of Layoffs Begin Today In Frances Berwick’s Television & Streaming Business Division

The latest wave of layoffs at NBCUniversal is starting today, with about 5% of employees within the Frances Berwick-run business side of its Television & Streaming division set to depart.

Deadline, which revealed last month that layoffs were coming in mid-November, understands that this amounts to fewer than 100 employees.

The layoffs are part of wider cuts across the Comcast-owned company, which is expected to cut back about 10% of its total 35,000-person workforce.

The move comes after a major restructure that led to the formation of NBCUniversal’s Television & Streaming unit, run by Mark Lazarus, bringing together its broadcast network, cable portfolio and streaming service Peacock under one umbrella.

Employees are understood to be finding out this morning.

Berwick, who set her leadership team in September after being promoted to Chairman, Entertainment Networks, NBCU Television & Streaming, has operational oversight of all networks and dayparts and is responsible for commissioning and acquiring content across platforms as well as implementing windowing and scheduling strategies across the NBC broadcast networks and cable channels.

The next wave of layoffs is set to hit the programming side of the business, which is run by Susan Rovner, who recently moved from Warner Bros Television to become Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCU Television & Streaming. Rovner set her leadership team Tuesday, with the appointment of Lisa Katz as President of Scripted Content, and split the division’s unscripted unit in two.

These cuts are expected to be made early next year.

All of this comes in the context of wider cuts that have already been implemented at divisions including Spanish-language network Telemundo, its regional sports networks and theme parks.

NBCU CEO Jeff Shell, speaking on the company’s third-quarter earnings call, said the company was “through the execution of most of our restructuring.”

“There’s about a third of [the cuts] in this quarter and then by middle of next year, we’re kind of through the majority of them and they’re designed for two things,” he said. “One, we have an obligation as our revenue moves down to adjust our cost base, which I’m proud of our team for doing across our whole company. But more importantly, we really realigned our TV organization under Mark Lazarus. It used to be in the TV world, you were very vertically oriented by network and you would say, ‘I need to show for this time period to go out and get a show for that time period.’ We realigned kind of dramatically.”