NBC Reveals Schedule Changes After Ravens-Steelers NFL Game Is Moved, Again

The NFL’s decision to shift its Baltimore Ravens-Pittsburgh Steelers game from Tuesday to Wednesday has led NBC to revise its primetime lineups for Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Check out the new schedules below.

The AFC North matchup originally was set for primetime on Thanksgiving but was moved to Sunday after multiple positive Covid-19 tests then pushed again to Tuesday. It now will be played Wednesday — but not in primetime. NBC will air the game starting at 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT, leaving its 8-11 p.m. slots for The 88th Annual Christmas In Rockefeller Center, which is highlighted by the tree-lighting ceremony, and Christmas Spectacular with the Rockettes.

Last year’s Christmas in Rockefeller Center special won the night with 6.89 million viewers and posted a 1.1 in adults 18-49. Both were down from the previous year.

Ravens-Steelers being moved from Tuesday night — the league’s first game to be rescheduled three times amid the pandemic — led NBC to tweak that night’s schedule again. It now will, well, kick off The Voice at 8 p.m., followed by a Weakest Link repeat at 9 and a new episode of Transplant at 10.

Thursday will see the network airing The Voice Holiday Celebration at 8, Law & Order: SVU at 9 and Dateline NBC at 10. Friday’s lineup will have a Voice rerun at 8 and a two-hour Dateline NBC from 9-11.

Here is this week’s revised NBC schedule after the NFL moves:

Tuesday:

8 p.m. – The Voice

9 p.m. – Weakest Link (R)

10 p.m. – Transplant

Thursday

8 p.m. – The Voice Holiday Celebration

9 p.m. – Law & Order: SVU

10 p.m. – Dateline NBC

Friday, Dec. 4

8 p.m. – The Voice (R)

9 p.m. – Dateline NBC