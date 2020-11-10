NBC News Correspondent Has An Expletive Moment In Apparent MSNBC Technical Glitch

When MSNBC anchor Craig Melvin was throwing to NBC News correspondent Ken Dilanian on Tuesday, it was pretty quickly established that something was amiss.

Melvin was going to a segment on the Trump administration’s refusal to work on the presidential transition with Joe Biden’s team, when he asked Dilanian, “Ken, what have you learned, sir?”

Dilanian, possibly thinking his zoom connection had been lost and not realizing he was on camera, could be seen and heard whispering to himself, “Oh, sh*t. F*ck.” A poker-faced Melvin then said, “OK, I think we lost Ken for a second.”

Later, Melvin brought Dilanian – who covers national security and intelligence – back on air, saying they’d earlier experienced technical issues. The correspondent said he “sincerely apologized” to viewers for any profanity they may have heard, then went on with his report.

Moments later, Ken Dilanian is brought back on to deliver his report and he addresses his blunder. "I want to sincerely apologize to viewers who may have heard me use profanity at the top of the last hit." pic.twitter.com/9s1LiWzt8U — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) November 10, 2020

An MSNBC spokesperson did not immediately return a request for comment, but there was plenty of humorous (and relatable) reaction on Twitter.

Ken Dilanian expressing the mood of the nation just now. pic.twitter.com/DA9iI0dzBn — New York Mammoths (@NYMammoths) November 10, 2020

Dilanian also has been reporting on the transition, including President Donald Trump’s decision to fire Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, and Attorney General William Barr’s memo that laid the groundwork for investigations of electoral fraud, even though there is little evidence of any systemic cases. The top Justice Department official overseeing the voter fraud investigations unit then resigned in protest, the network reported.