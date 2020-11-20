NBC January Premiere Dates: Tina Fey Comedy ‘Mr. Mayor’, ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ On New Night

NBC has firmed up its January lineup and has set premiere dates for new Tina Fey-Robert Carlock comedy series Mr. Mayor, starring Ted Danson, and for Season 2 of Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.

Mr. Mayor will take over the 8 p.m. anchor slot in NBC’s Thursday comedy block starting January 7, with Superstore sliding to 8:30 p.m.

Ellen’s Game of Games will once again serve as a bridge between the two cycles of The Voice but, instead of Tuesday, it will be filling in for The Voice on Monday. The Tuesday 8 p.m. slot goes to Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, whose first season aired on Sundays. It will now serve as a lead-in to NBC’s flagship drama This Is Us starting on January 5, when Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist will launch its second season and This Is Us will return with originals.

As previously announced, NBC continues to keep New Amsterdam‘s slot warm with another imported medical drama, Nurses, which will succeed Transplant in the Wednesday 10 p.m. slot.

Along with New Amsterdam, MIA is Brooklyn Nine-Nine, which had scrapped the original plans for this coming season and started from scratch following the George Floyd protests.

With football running into January, NBC has not announced its post-Sunday Night Football scheduling yet.

Here are all of NBC’s January premiere dates:

NBC JANUARY SCHEDULE

MONDAY, JANUARY 4

8 PM – Ellen’s Game of Games

9 PM – Ellen’s Game of Games

10 PM – The Wall (Season premiere, special timeslot)

TUESDAY, JANUARY 5

8 PM – Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (Season premiere)

9 PM – This Is Us

10 PM – Nurses (Timeslot premiere)

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 6

8 PM – Chicago Med

9 PM – Chicago Fire

10 PM – Chicago P.D.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 7

8 PM – Mr. Mayor (Series premiere)

8:30 PM – Mr. Mayor

9 PM – Law & Order: SVU

10 PM – Dateline NBC

MONDAY, JANUARY 11

8 PM – Ellen’s Game of Games

9 PM – The Wall (Timeslot premiere)

10 PM – Weakest Link

THURSDAY, JANUARY 14

8 PM – Mr. Mayor (Regular timeslot)

8:30 PM – Superstore (New timeslot)

9 PM – Law & Order: SVU

10 PM – Dateline NBC

FRIDAY, JANUARY 22

8 PM – The Blacklist

9 PM – Dateline NBC

NEW COMEDY SERIES

MR. MAYOR — “Mr. Mayor” follows a retired businessman (Ted Danson) who runs for mayor of Los Angeles to prove he’s “still got it.” Once he wins, he has to figure out what he stands for, gain the respect of his biggest critic (Holly Hunter) and connect with his teenage daughter, all while trying to get anything right for America’s second weirdest city. The series stars Ted Danson, Holly Hunter, Vella Lovell, Mike Cabellon, Kyla Kenedy and Bobby Moynihan. “Mr. Mayor” is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, Little Stranger, Bevel Gears and 3 Arts Entertainment. Robert Carlock, Tina Fey, Jeff Richmond and David Miner will executive produce. Eric Gurian will serve as a co-executive producer.

NEW DRAMA SERIES

NURSES — “Nurses,” filmed and set in Toronto, follows five young nurses working on the frontlines of a busy downtown hospital, dedicating their lives to helping others, while struggling to help themselves. The series stars Tiera Skovbye (“Riverdale”), Natasha Calis (“The Posession”), Jordan Johnson-Hinds (“Blindspot”), Sandy Sidhu (“Home Before Dark”) and Donald MacLean Jr. (“Workin’ Moms”). Ilana Frank, Linda Pope, Vanessa Piazza, Adam Pettle, Jocelyn Hamilton and Tassie Cameron will executive produce. Julie Puckrin is co-executive producer. “Nurses” is produced by ICF Films, eOne in association with Corus Entertainment, with the participation of the Canada Media Fund and the Canadian Film or Video Production Tax Credit. eOne handles international distribution on the series.