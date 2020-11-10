NBC Sets Matthew Morrison In ‘Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical!’ As Latest Holiday Theatrical Event

NBC is inviting the Grinch to share its holiday season: The network will air a two-hour production of Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical! on December 9. Staged at the Troubadour Theatre in London, the musical production will star Glee‘s Matthew Morrison as the small-hearted Grinch and Denis O’Hare as his hapless mutt Max (with Descendants 3’s Booboo Stewart as the younger Max.

“In what has been an extremely challenging year for us all,” Morrison said, “it is an honor to bring some holiday cheer into viewers’ homes this December. My wish is to bring some Who-ville magic to this holiday season and, while the pandemic presents some challenges in bringing a stage production to life, we are excited to present a unique version of this seasonal favorite in a new creative and imaginative way.”

The musical, with book and lyrics by Tim Mason and music by Mel Marvin and featuring the hit songs “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch” and “Welcome Christmas” (by Albert Hague & Dr. Seuss) played on Broadway during the holiday seasons of 2006 and 2007.

In the NBC version, the Cindy-Lou Who character will be played by young newcomer Amelia Minto. Producers have also assembled an ensemble of musical theater actors from London’s West End to complete the cast.

“Dr. Seuss is an indelible part of all of our lives and we’re thrilled to bring a stage production of The Grinch Musical! to our audience,” said Doug Vaughan, Executive Vice President, Special Programs, NBC Entertainment. “This is a perfect addition to our annual holiday program traditions and a telecast the entire family will enjoy.”

The staging is by director Max Webster, and Julia Knowles directs for television. Additional script material is by Simon Nye, with sets by designer Peter Bingemann.

Previous musicals staged in recent years by NBC The Sound of Music, Peter Pan, The Wiz, Hairspray and Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert.

Though Morrison became a household name on Glee, he has an extensive stage background, including roles in Broadway’s Footloose, Hairspray, and The Light in the Piazza. More recently, Morrison starred as J.M. Barrie in the Broadway musical Finding Neverland. Additional TV credits include The Good Wife, Grey’s Anatomy and American Horror Story: 1984. Morrison is represented by Podwall Entertainment, ICM Partners and Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical is presented in association with Dr. Seuss Enterprises and Running Subway, produced by Penny Lane Entertainment Television and Simon Friend Entertainment. Lee Connolly, Simon Friend, Joshua Rosenblum and James Sanna serve as executive producers. Morrison also serves as a producer on the telecast.

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical! will air on NBC Dec. 9 at 8 p.m. ET/PT from the Troubadour Theatre in London.

The musical event was announced this morning on the Today show: