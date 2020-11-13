NBC Nabs Thriller Drama From April Maguire, Will Honley, Jack Davis & John Davis

EXCLUSIVE: NBC has put in development a drama from husband-and-wife writing duo April Maguire and Will Honley; CryptTV CEO/co-founder Jack Davis; and his father, top film and TV producer John Davis. CryptTV and John Davis’ Davis Entertainment produce with Universal TV, where Davis Entertainment is under a deal.

In the untitled drama written by Maguire and Honley, a year after a weekend getaway ends in tragedy, a diverse group of former high school friends reunite in the hopes of getting closure. Their reunion takes a dark turn, however, when a stranger begins taunting them and exposes dangerous secrets that lead them to question whether their friend’s death was really an accident.

Maguire and Honley executive produce with Jack Davis and Davis Entertainment’s John Davis and John Fox. Universal TV is the studio.

Honley and Maguire recently adapted the novel Verity for Amazon Studios with Nick Antosca and Alex Hedlund’s Eat the Cat producing. Their thriller spec script, Amelia, is currently set up at Stampede Ventures and Ghost House Pictures.

Honley wrote Sony’s Escape Room 2, which is scheduled to be released next year. His screenplay Blood currently is in production with Brad Anderson directing and Michelle Monaghan starring. His other feature credits include The Hive and Bloodline, and his script Flashback was featured on the annual Black List. On the television side, Honley sold his spec pilot Reset to UTV/NBC, and was a writer on Season 2 of Sleep Tight.

Jack Davis is the CEO of Blumhouse-backed horror outfit Crypt TV, which he co-founded with Eli Roth.

Davis Entertainment produces NBC’s long-running drama The Blacklist, which premieres its eighth season on Friday, and CBS’ Magnum P.I. Under its Uni TV deal, John Davis and John Fox executive produce NBC drama pilot Echo with writer JJ Bailey, which was rolled to 2021 because of the pandemic.

Maguire and Honley are repped by Magnolia Entertainment and Lev Ginsburg at Ginsburg Daniels Kallis.