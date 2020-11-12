NBC Developing ‘Level’ Drama From Sean Finegan & Julie Anne Robinson’s CannyLads

EXCLUSIVE: NBC has put in development Level, a drama from writer Sean Finegan (Reset), Julie Anne Robinson’s CannyLads Productions and Universal TV where CannyLads is based.

Written by Finegan, the idea for Level was sparked by his experience with investing and startups. The series revolves around Charlie Hunt, who has the most brilliant business mind in history, but after a jarring family tragedy, Charlie quit chasing profits and repurposed his unique skills to shut down villains who live above the law by making whatever they’re doing an economic impossibility. He hits them where it hurts and levels the playing field for everyone else.

Finegan executive produces with CannyLads’ Robinson, who also is set to directs, and Kelly Pancho. Universal TV is the studio.

Finegan previously developed drama Capital at NBC with CannyLads and Carol Mendelsohn. He is currently writing Reset for Paramount, and recently produced Endless with Thunder Road and Gabriela Bacher.

Robinson developed and executive produced The Catch with Shonda Rhimes, and the NBC series I Feel Bad alongside Amy Poehler. Her directing credits include Nurse Jackie and Orange Is The New Black. She most recently directed and executive produced two episodes of new Netflix Shondaland series Bridgerton, including the pilot.