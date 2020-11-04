NBC, CBS & ABC Tweak Wednesday Schedules For Election Coverage; ‘American Ninja Warrior’ Season Finale Pushed

As presidential election results coverage expands into a second night, broadcast networks are having to to adjust their primetime schedules.

NBC has pushed tonight’s scheduled season finale of American Ninja Warrior to Friday, November 6, from 8-10 PM. The network will air Decision 2020: Election Special live tonight from 8-11 PM ET. East Coast affiliates will have the option of airing the special as well from 7-8 PM.

On the West Coast, local coverage will air from 8-9 PM, followed by a repeat of The Wall from 9-10 PM and Dateline NBC from 10-11 PM.

ABC is keeping its Wednesday night sitcom block from 8-10 PM intact, but will air Your Voice/Your Vote: Election 2020 – A Special Edition of 20/20 (tentative title) in place of The Con at 10/9c.

CBS will air its regularly scheduled episode of The Amazing Race from 8-9 PM, followed by a S.W.A.T. repeat from 9-10 PM and then a live special, CBS News 2020: America Decides – Still Counting, at 10-11 PM ET. The special will air from 7-8 PM on the West Coast. Another S.W.A.T. repeat will air from 10-11 PM in the West.

No changes on Fox, which will air its regularly scheduled The Masked Singer from 8-9 PM and I Can See Your Voice from 9-10 PM.

ABC and NBC led broadcast nets’ primetime coverage of Election Night 2020 Tuesday night, respectively, with 6.1 million viewers on ABC and 5.6 million on NBC.

Fox News Channel topped all primetime coverage of Election Night 2020, averaging 13.7 million total viewers and nearly 5 million in the 25-54 demographic, beating ABC, NBC, CBS and all cable news networks in both.