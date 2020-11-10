NBC Buys Canadian Medical Drama ‘Nurses’ From eOne, Adds To Primetime Schedule From December

The Canadian import boom continues after NBC on Tuesday said it has picked up the medical drama Nurses.

The network acquired U.S. rights to the hospital drama from eOne and ICF Films. It will add the show, which features Riverdale’s Tiera Skovbye, to its primetime lineup in December.

It marks the latest Canadian show to be picked up by a U.S. network following deals for fellow medical drama Transplant, also with NBC, and procedural Coroner, which was picked up by the CW, as networks continue to look for already produced English-language content to deal with the fallout that COVID-19 has had on production schedules.

Nurses, originally commissioned by Canada’s Global TV, was one of a number of Canadian shows highlighted by Deadline back in May that was expected to be picked up by a U.S. network.

The 10-part series, filmed and set in Toronto, follows five young nurses working on the front lines of a busy downtown hospital, dedicating their lives to helping others while struggling to help themselves. Natasha Calis (The Possession), Jordan Johnson-Hinds (Blindspot), Sandy Sidhu (Home Before Dark) and Donald MacLean Jr. (Workin’ Moms) star alongside Skovbye.

It is produced by ICF Films, eOne in association with Corus Entertainment, with the participation of the Canada Media Fund and the Canadian Film or Video Production Tax Credit. Executive producers are Ilana Frank, Linda Pope, Vanessa Piazza, Adam Pettle, Jocelyn Hamilton and Tassie Cameron, with Julie Puckrin as co-executive producer.

The show, which has finished production of its second season in Canada, will initially launch December 7 and December 14 in a post-The Voice time slot before it segues to Tuesdays at 10 p.m. beginning January 5.

It comes after Transplant, which launched on NBC on September 1, averaged 5.6 million total viewers for its premiere, growing for its second episode and continuing to perform well in Live+3 viewers.