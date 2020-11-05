NBA And Players Close To Agreeing On Dec. 22 Start To New Season – Report

It’s going to be a strange Christmas in this pandemic year, but one tradition looks likely to be around – the National Basketball Association’s annual televised roundup of games from morning to night.

ESPN reports that the NBA’s board of governors and players’ association will meet separately on Thursday to get final approvals on starting the new season Dec. 22. It marks an incredibly short turnaround from the championship game, which was decided Oct. 11 when the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Miami Heat.

Christmas games were a big sticking point for the league, which gets premium revenue from its TV partners for those games. The money is sorely needed after the league was rumored to have lost close to $1.5 billion dollars in its truncated 2019-2020 season. It also faces at least part of its season with no to few fans permitted to attend the games in person.

In return for starting quickly, the league will reportedly play a reduced 72-game schedule, sources told ESPN. The player representatives are expected to approve the agreement with the league.

If an agreement is reached, NBA teams will have to scramble. Training camp would start Dec. 1. No announcements have been made on whether the teams would again be confined to a bubble to prevent COVID-19 infections, as they did in the second half of the league’s regular season schedule and playoffs.