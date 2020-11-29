NBA Moves Kobe Bryant’s Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony To May 2021

The NBA announced Saturday that it has set the date to celebrate its new Hall of Fame inductees, including the late Kobe Bryant.

The San Antonio Spurs’ Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett and Bryant, the beloved Los Angeles Lakers icon, will join the sport’s greats at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in May 2021. The event, which was set to occur in Springfield, Mass. in August but eventually delayed by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, will now take place from May 13 to May 15.

The May 2021 event will be a posthumous honor for Bryant, who died at the top of 2020. Also known as “Black Mamba” on the court, Bryant was an 18-time NBA All-Star and basketball legend.

Beyond the court, Bryant was a husband to Vanessa Bryant, father to four daughters and also an Oscar winner. In 2018, he snagged his first Academy Award for his animated short film, Dear Basketball. Narrated by Bryant, Dear Basketball follows the player’s relationship with the sport, from his first games to some of his most memorable moments on the court.

Bryant, with daughter and aspiring basketball player Gianna Bryant, died on Jan. 26 in a helicopter crash. Seven others were also killed in the incident.

In addition to celebrating on-the-court MVP’s, the Naismith Hall Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame also celebrates coaches and contributors. Joining the athletes to enter the prestigious community are coaches Eddie Sutton, Rudy Tomjanovich, Kim Mulkey and Barbara Stevens. Patrick Baumann and Tamika Catchings also part of the 2020 inductees list.

Among the Hall of Fame’s notable inductees are Michael Jordan, Shaquille O’Neal, Charles Barkley and John Wooden.