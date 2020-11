Nate Burrell , a star of A&E ’s docuseries, 60 Days In , died by suicide Saturday night in his hometown of Allegan, Michigan. TMZ reports his sister, Chelsey Walker, saying her brother shot himself in public in downtown Allegan. Earlier, he posted a long and gloomy note on Facebook (see below). “I’m just tired, I’ve been through so much in my life, the pain of my situation now hurts more than I ever imagined. I can’t keep going on.”

Burrell was married and had a child on the way. He alluded to marital discord in his note. “I can only imagine how bad this would all turn out, all of the legal crap that would ensue after this with custody and everything else. You win! You have promised for weeks, you will ruin my life and I had no idea who I was messing with. You are right, I didn’t know who I was messing with.”



60 Days In depicted nine men, including Nate, who volunteer to be jailed for two months under assumed identities.



Burrell was a Marine from 2006 to 2010, and served two tours in Iraq. He was a Fish and Wildlife Officer in Michigan.