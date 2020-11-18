Fox Brings Back ‘Name That Tune’ With Jane Krakowski Hosting & Randy Jackson As Band Leader

Name That Tune is returning to screens with Jane Krakowski hosting a rebooted series for Fox.

Former American Idol judge Randy Jackson is set as band leader for the show, which will premiere on January 6 after The Masked Singer. It comes from Fox Alternative Entertainment, Prestige Entertainment, which owns the rights to the show, and Holey Moley producer Eureka Productions. Janine Cooper, who has overseen The Bachelor and The Masked Singer in Australia, is showrunner.

It joins Beat Shazam, the Name That Tune-esque competition hosted by Jamie Foxx that was renewed for a fourth season, on Fox’s unscripted schedule.

The ten-episode series order comes three years after CBS attempted a reboot of the classic format, which was created by Harry Salter and first aired in 1953. CBS ordered a pilot, which was hosted by Elizabeth Banks, but it didn’t go to series.

Ralph Rubenstein and Noah Rubenstein from Prestige Entertainment, who were involved in that version, will exec produce the series alongside Eureka Productions’ Chris Culvenor and Paul Franklin and Cooper.

The game show, which launches in the 9 pm slot, tests contestants’ music knowledge as they battle it out in an assortment of challenging musical games for cash and prizes.

Each episode will include two standalone half-hour contests pitting two players against one another as they race against the clock to test their knowledge of songs, performed by the live band. Each contest features a rotating variety of games from the original format, before the iconic Bid-a-Note round. The player with the most money at the end of Bid-a-Note wins the game and takes his or her bank into the Golden Medley bonus round, for a chance to win additional cash and potentially the $100,000 grand prize.

Name That Tune premiered on NBC Radio in 1952. It quickly made the leap to television and aired from 1953-1959 on NBC and CBS. After a 17-year hiatus, the show returned for a syndication run from 1974-1981 and then again in 1984, with Tom Kennedy and then Jim Lange as the host.

“We’re thrilled to bring the iconic musical game show Name That Tune back to television with this updated revival. It’s been beloved the world over for decades and we can’t wait for a new generation of families to get to play along with the classic series at home,” said Rob Wade, President, Alternative Entertainment & Specials, Fox Entertainment. “With the captivating Jane Krakowski as host alongside band leader Randy Jackson the Big Dawg himself, this surely will be a harmonious pairing.”

Prestige Entertainment, Jane Krakowski and Randy Jackson are repped by UTA and Jackson is also repped by Brillstein Entertainment Partners.