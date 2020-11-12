MTV Movie & TV Awards Look To Resume Live Event In 2021, Set Retrospective Special In December

The MTV Movie & TV Awards, which are typically held in June, are aiming to make what the network called an “epic return” in 2021. This year’s edition will be a retrospective airing in December, which was the timeframe when organizers had considered mounting a delayed live show.

Hosted by Vanessa Hudgens, MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time will air Sunday, December 6 at 8PM ET/PT. It will salute select moments in film and television from the 1980s until now. Performers, honorees and other details will be announced later. The show will feature its trademark mix of offbeat categories like Best Kiss, and the night will also see footage revealed from key 2021 releases.

In making the announcement about the December show, MTV said it is “eyeing an epic return next year with a weekend event takeover,” promising to reveal more details soon.

MTV hosted the first notable awards show of 2020 after COVID-19 turned life upside down, the Video Music Awards in early September. The show featured musical performances and acceptance speeches but no live fans, with heavy use of special effects and green-screen technology. Coronavirus infection rates have surged to record highs in recent days and many states are seeing tougher restrictions put in place as the year winds to a close. Safety protocols make staging any awards shows — especially fan-oriented events like MTV shows, which are known for splashy, in-person spectacle.

MTV’s Bruce Gillmer, Wendy Plaut, and Vanessa Whitewolf with Den Of Thieves co-founder, Jesse Ignjatovic and Barb Bialkowski are executive producers of the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time. Jackie Barba and Alicia Portugal are executives in charge of production and Lisa Lauricella is music talent executive.