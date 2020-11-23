Click to Skip Ad
How 'The Cave' Director Feras Fayyad Became Embroiled In An Alleged Danish #MeToo Scandal
MTV Greenlights ‘Ridiculousness’ Spinoff ‘Deliciousness’ Hosted By Tiffani Thiessen

Tiffani Thiessen
AP

MTV has ordered Deliciousness, a spinoff of its long-running hit series Ridiculousness, hosted by Alexa & Katie alumna Tiffani Thiessen.

The author of Pull Up a Chair cookbook and host of Cooking Channel’s Dinner at Tiffani’s, Thiessen will be joined by panelists including Angela Kinsey (The Office), Kel Mitchell (All That, Kenan & Kel) and Tim Chantarangsu (Basic to Bougie). Deliciousness will kick off with a week-long holiday-themed special event beginning December 14 at 7 PM PT/ET.

Per MTV: “From food blunders to restaurant fails to kids in the kitchen and more, Deliciousness celebrates our greatest indulgences – food and drink. Helping to satisfy the foodie in all of us, each episode will showcase the internet’s most viral and entertaining videos.”

Ridiculousness returns with 10 new holiday themed episodes beginning at 6 PM PT/ET leading into Deliciousness at 7 PM PT/ET. Hosted by Rob Dyrdek, Ridiculousness is an internet video clip show with celebrity guests and co-hosts Sterling “Steelo” Brim and Chanel West Coast.

Thiessen kicked off her acting career with starring roles in two popular high-school series, comedy Saved By the Bell and drama Beverly Hills, 90210. She went on to star on Fox’s Fastlane and USA’s White Collar. She most recently co-starred in Alexa & Katie, which aired for four seasons on Netflix.

Ridiculousness and Deliciousness are produced by Superjacket Productions, a subsidiary of Thrill One Sports & Entertainment, and Gorilla Flicks.

