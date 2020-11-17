MTV Orders ‘Celeb Ex In The City’; Stone Village Plans ‘Frankenstein’ Adaptation; Comedy Central Tackles ‘Rhod Gilbert’s Growing Pains’ — Global TV Briefs

MTV Commissions ‘Celeb Ex In The City’

MTV International is preparing the latest extension of its Ex On The Beach franchise in the shape of Celeb Ex In The City. Premiering on December 8, the series follows celebrity singletons as they attempt to find love in London. Filmed prior to the latest nation-wide lockdown in the UK, Celeb Ex In The City features the likes of Calum Best and Michael Griffiths. The show is made by eOne-owned Whizz Kid Entertainment, with Lisa Chapman, Rachael Parker, and Jaime Brannan executive producing. Ex On The Beach first launched on MTV in the UK in 2014 and remains a strong brand for the channel after Celeb Ex On The Beach ranked as its highest-rated show of the year so far.

Stone Village, BlackBox Plan Latest ‘Frankenstein’ Adaptation

Scott Steindorff and Dylan Russell’s Stone Village Television is partnering with international producer BlackBox Multimedia to adapt Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein as a premium TV series. Their reimagining will be penned by Bradley McManus (Bodyguard of Lies) and focuses on the behaviors and obsessions of a scientist exploring the fine thread between life and death — all set against the context of a year in which dependence on scientific breakthroughs has been paramount. The series will be set in Europe and Stone Village and BlackBox want it to become a returnable franchise. Stone Village’s past television credits include HBO limited series Empire Falls.

Comedy Central Orders ‘Rhod Gilbert’s Growing Pains’

Comedy Central UK has commissioned Rumpus Media to make a series fronted by Rhod Gilbert, in which celebrity guests will attempt to convince the Welsh comedian that their teenage years were the most cringeworthy. Six-part Rhod Gilbert’s Growing Pains will shoot later this month and will see celebrities traverse subjects including fashion, pop culture, retro gadgets, and first loves as they reflect on their formative years. Sebastian Cardwell, deputy director of programs at ViacomCBS Networks UK, commissioned the series, while Rumpus’ Iain Wimbush is the executive producer. Rumpus’ other work includes The Misadventures Of Romesh Ranganathan.