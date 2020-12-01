MPA Chairman Charles Rivkin’s Compensation Rose To $3.1 Million In 2019

Motion Picture Association Chairman Charles Rivkin’s compensation rose to $3.1 million in 2019, while revenues for the industry trade association increased with the addition of Netflix as a member.

The figures were revealed as part of public tax documents filed earlier this month.

Rivkin collected $2 million in base compensation,$1.1 million in bonus pay and more than $30,000 in addition benefits in other compensation. In 2018, his first full year as chairman and CEO, he received $2 million in base pay, $250,000 in bonus and incentives and almost $38,000 in other compensation.

The second highest paid employee at the MPA was Steven Fabrizio, its former global general counsel, who was paid $986,416. He was terminated from the organization after he was arrested on charges of second degree sex abuse and blackmail. Karyn Temple was named the new global general counsel in December, 2019.

The MPA’s membership dues, paid by the major studios, rose to almost $62 million, from $52.2 million a year earlier. The association added Netflix as a member in early 2019, but it also faced the loss of 20th Century Fox after its merger with The Walt Disney Co.

Overall, the MPA’s revenue was $74.4 million, from $68.7 million a year earlier. Expenses were almost $70 million, slightly higher than $68.1 million a year earlier.

The top grant recipient for the year was Carnegie Mellon University, which received $1 million. The university created the Initiative for Digital Entertainment Analytics, which does research on piracy and technology. The Copyright Alliance received $550,000 and The George Mason University Foundation received 300,000. The MPA also gave to political groups including $140,000 to the Democratic Governors Assn., $100,000 to the Republican Governors Assn. and $150,000 to the American Conservative Union.