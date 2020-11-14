Milwaukee Fox News Anchor Suspended For Wishing Mitch McConnell Died Instead Of Alex Trebek

A Facebook post by a veteran Milwaukee newscaster in which he voiced the wish that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell had died instead of Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek has led to his suspension.

Ted Perry, the longtime anchor of the evening news on Fox6 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin was ousted after joking on his personal Facebook page that “2020 takes Alex Trebek but leaves Mitch McConnell? Just end already.”

The comment sparked outrage and was deleted by Perry, but the damage was done. He has since deleted his entire Facebook and Twitter accounts, according to a report by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Despite an apology, the 56-year-old newsman did not appear on the 5 PM and 10 PM newscasts on the station. There has been no word on how long the suspension will last.