Millie Bobby Brown To Star In & Executive Produce Netflix Fantasy Movie ‘Damsel’

Two time Primetime Emmy nominee and SAG Ensemble winner Millie Bobby Brown is reteaming with Netflix on the fantasy film Damsel, following the success of her recent fall hit Enola Holmes with the streamer.

Brown will star and executive produce Damsel, which is set to be directed by 28 Weeks Later and Oscar nominated Spanish filmmaker Juan Carlos Fresnadillo off a screenplay by Dan Mazeau (the $302M WW grossing feature Wrath of the Titans and Universal’s in-development feature Cowboy Ninja Viking). Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum will produce. Executive producing alongside Brown (who is under her PCMA banner) is Mazeau, Zack Roth, and Chris Castaldi.

In Damsel, Brown will play Princess Elodie, who thinks she is marrying Prince Henry, only to find out that she is being sacrificed to a dragon.

Fresnadillo was Oscar nominated for the 1997 short live-action film Esposados. In addition to 28 Weeks Later, he also helmed the Clive Owen horror thriller Intruders.

Brown was Emmy nominated twice in the Supporting Actress Drama Series category for her work on Netflix’s Stranger Things. She won the 2017 SAG ensemble award for the series, and was nominated for two more SAG ensembles as well as two female actor drama series SAGs.

Millie Bobby Brown as Enola Holmes. Robert Viglaski/Legendary

This past September, she starred in Enola Holmes which in its first week according to Nielsen streaming numbers saw Netflix users watching nearly 1.17 billion minutes of the film. That translated into roughly 9.63 million plays for the 121-minute movie and repped the biggest single-week viewing for an original streaming movie since Nielsen began monitoring weekly streaming numbers. Brown stars in the upcoming 2021 Warner Bros/Legendary theatrical release Godzilla vs. Kong, a sequel to last year’s Godzilla: King of the Monsters which made over $386M WW.

Brown is repped by WME, PCMA Management and Productions and attorney Steve Warren. Fresnadillo is represented by CAA, LBI, and attorney Warren Dern. Mazeau is represented by Circle of Confusion and Katz Golden Rosenman.