Miles Teller, Shailene Woodley & William Hurt To Star In Timely Political Satire ‘The Fence’ From Icelandic Director Grimur Hakonarson — AFM Hot Pic

EXCLUSIVE: Miles Teller (Whiplash), Golden Globe nominee Shailene Woodley (Big Little Lies) and Oscar-winner William Hurt (Kiss Of The Spider Woman) are set to star in political satire The Fence from in-demand Icelandic director Grímur Hákonarson.

The film’s fun premise sees two liberal newlyweds increasingly at odds with their ultra-conservative ex-marine neighbor over a nine-foot-tall fence that he insists on building to keep his home safe from potential terrorists.

ICM Partners and CAA Media Finance are representing worldwide distribution rights and launching the project this week for the virtual AFM. Interestingly there’s no international sales firm attached. Filming is slated to get underway next March.

The film’s premise is fertile ground right now given the polarized political climate and the casting should make it an attractive prospect for buyers or financiers.

Screenplay was written by Shane Danielsen from a story by Hákonarson. Treehouse Pictures’ Justin Nappi (All Is Lost) and Juliet Berman (Set It Up) are producing.

Hákonarson, best known for his Cannes award-winning film Rams and more recently Toronto title The County, is making his English language debut with The Fence, which was previously in development with Film4 and Element. Rams recently got an English-language remake with Sam Neill and Miranda Richardson.

The film will reunite Teller and Woodley in what will be their fifth film together, following The Spectacular Now and Divergent series.

Teller is currently in production on Netflix’s Spiderhead starring opposite Chris Hemsworth, which reunites him with his Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski. He was most recently seen in the Amazon series Too Old To Die Young by Nic Refn.

Woodley was most recently seen starring in Endings, Beginnings, directed by Drake Doremus. She co-stars and serves as an executive producer on the upcoming Last Letter From Your Lover, and she stars opposite Benedict Cumberbatch and Jodie Foster in Mauritanian for STX. The Big Little Lies star also begins filming thriller Misanthrope early next year.

Oscar winner Hurt, who has been nominated four times throughout a career that includes films like Broadcast News and A History of Violence, will next be seen in Marvel’s upcoming Black Widow.

Teller is represented by CAA and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher, Shailene Woodley is represented by Hyperion and Felker Toczek, William Hurt is represented by ICM Partners. Danielsen is represented by ICM and Hákonarson is represented by ICM and United Agents.