Michael Winterbottom’s Revolution Films Inks First-Look Deal With Fremantle

Michael Winterbottom, the BAFTA-winning director behind The Trip and 24 Hour Party People, has signed a first-look deal with Fremantle after collaborating with the producer on a project about Boris Johnson’s time as UK prime minister.

Winterbottom and his company Revolution Films will develop films and TV shows with Fremantle, which in turn will co-produce and distribute the projects around the world. The deal was inked in partnership with True Detective executive producer Richard Brown’s Fremantle-backed company Passenger, which is making the Johnson series with Revolution.

The UK political drama, which is titled This Sceptred Isle, will be directed and co-written by Winterbottom. It follows Johnson’s story from his appointment as prime minister, through to the arrival of Covid-19 in the UK, the British leader falling critically ill, and the birth of his son. Brown (Passenger) and Melissa Parmenter (Revolution Films) are executive producers.

Fremantle COO Andrea Scrosati said: “Michael is such an incredibly sophisticated and prolific auteur; his vision is inspiring, and I admire the fact he continues to challenge the status quo. I am so proud that he and Melissa have chosen Fremantle as their creative partner and I look forward to the great content we will develop together.”