Michael Shannon Joins Brad Pitt in Sony’s ‘Bullet Train’

EXCLUSIVE: Michael Shannon is set to join Brad Pitt in Sony’s action thriller Bullet Train starring Brad Pitt. Joey King, Aaron Taylor Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Zazie Beetz and Andrew Koji are also on board.

Hobbs & Shaw director David Leitch will direct and also supervise the script, which will be written by Zak Olkewicz.

The film is based on the Japanese novel Maria Beetle by bestselling author Kotaro Isaka. Ryosuke Saegusa and Yuma Terada of CTB Inc., who represent Isaka and the IP, are executive producers on the project.

Kelly McCormick will produce Bullet Train through 87North, along with Antoine Fuqua. Kat Samick is exec producing and Brittany Morrissey is the executive overseeing the project for Sony Pictures. Plot details are vague and it is unknown who Shannon will be playing as well.

Shannon can currently be seen in Seth Savoy’s Echo Boomers opposite Nick Robinson, Britt Robertson, and Alex Pettyfer. Next, Shannon will be seen in Michael Mailer’s romantic, coming-of-age drama, Swing and Michael Maren’s Shriver, opposite Kate Hudson and Don Johnson. Shannon is currently filming the Hulu series, Nine Perfect Strangers, alongside Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy. His other credits include Nocturnal Animals, The Shape of Water, Revolutionary Road and 99 Homes.

