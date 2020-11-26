Michael Jordan, The Cast Of ‘The Goonies’ Aim To Feed The Hungry With Charity Efforts

Jordan will be donating $2 million from his HBO retrospective The Last Dance to the Feeding America charity and its member food banks in Chicago and Charlotte, North Carolina. Jordan played 15 seasons in the NBA, the bulk of them with the Chicago Bulls. He won six championships and is generally considered the greatest player in the league’s history. He now owns the league’s Charlotte Hornets franchise.

Cast members from the 1985 adventure film The Goonies are also working hard to feed kids and families.

Josh Brolin, Sean Astin, Martha Plimpton, Corey Feldman, Kerri Green, Jonathan Ke Quan, Jeff Cohen, Joe Pantoliano, and Robert Davi will be holding a virtual fundraiser on Dec. 5 to benefit No Kid Hungry. The event will be available to stream for free, with donations encouraged.

The streaming event is the second fundraiser reunion this year for the Goonies gang. They previously joined Josh Gad for his series Reunited Apart With Josh Gad.

The Goonies director/producer Richard Donner said the movie embodies the struggles of many during the pandemic.

“The same spirit of bravery, sacrifice, and camaraderie that the Goonies showed in our movie is what families all over the world are experiencing as we all face this pandemic,” Donner said in a statement. “We are honored to have the opportunity to help No Kid Hungry, and to hopefully bring a little light, and love, into homes across the globe.”

Tom Nelson, the President and CEO of Share Our Strength, which is staging the streaming event and is behind the No Kids Hungry campaign, said the virtual learning environment wrought by the pandemic has thrown many meal plans into chaos. “Millions of kids in America rely on they meals they receive at school for the nutrition they need. With more students learning virtually than ever before and with record jobs and wages lost, an unprecedented number of kids are going hungry during this crisis. Amidst this increased need and an uncertain school year, kids need our support more than ever. We’re grateful to the cast of “The Goonies,” Warner Bros., Warner Media and those tuning in to the reunion special to help ensure kids have access to the food they need.”