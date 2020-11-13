Michael Cera, Maya Erskine & Michael Angarano To Star In Road Trip Movie ‘Sacramento’ — AFM

EXCLUSIVE: Michael Cera (Arrested Development), Maya Erskine (PEN 15) and Michael Angarano (This Is Us) are set to star in road trip movie Sacramento, which Angarano will also direct.

Due to shoot early next year, the film will follow Rickey, an energetic and free-spirited young man who convinces Glenn, his long-time friend who’s settled into domestic life, to go on an impromptu road trip from Los Angeles to Sacramento, bringing their past into question and their future into light.

Angarano has scripted with Chris Smith and the duo will produce with Sam Grey, Oakhurst Entertainment and Lighthouse Management & Media. Go Media Productions will finance.

LA-based Motus Studios has launched international sales at this week’s virtual AFM. UTA is handling domestic.

Angarano was Emmy-nominated for his guest star turn in NBC’s This Is Us. He made his directorial debut with 2017 comedy-drama Avenues in which he starred with Nicholas Braun, Adelaide Clemens and Juno Temple.

Superbad, Juno and Arrested Development star Cera voices Robin in Warner Bros’ The Lego Batman Movie 2, which is due to be released next year. Insecure and Scoob! star Erskine is co-creator and star of Hulu Original comedy PEN 15.