Mexico Submits ‘I’m No Longer Here’ For International Oscar Race

The Mexican Academy of Cinematographic Arts and Sciences have chosen Fernando Frías de la Parra’s I’m No Longer Here as Mexico’s official entry for the International Feature Film Oscar race.

The pic centers on the young leader (Juan Daniel Garcia Trevino) of a small Monterrey street gang from the Cholombiano subculture who longs for home after being forced to move to Jackson Heights, Queens, after an altercation with a local cartel. It premiered at the 2019 Morelia Film Festival where it won Best Feature and was a selection of this year’s truncated Tribeca Film Festival.

The film received 10 Ariel Awards including Best Picture and Best Director, and is the official Mexican submission for Spain’s Goya Awards. Netflix acquired worldwide rights back in 2018 and it bowed on the streamer on May 27.

Producers are Alberto Muffelmann, Frías, Gerry Kim and Gerardo Gatica.

“The news took me by surprise and I am overwhelmed with happiness and excitement. I am enormously grateful to the Academy and its members, and the entire industry that has supported us, such as Netflix and IMCINE, but also to the people,” Frias said Monday. “The public has shown us that they are ready to connect with our stories here in Mexico. That fills me with pride.”

Mexico has seen nine film nominated for the Oscars’ International Feature race (it was formerly known as Outstanding Foreign-Language Feature) with films from the likes of Alejandro González Iñárritu and Guillermo del Toro. It’s only one the top prize once, however, for Alfonso Cuarón’s Roma, also from Netflix, in 2018.