Mel Boudrot Dies: Former SAG New York President & Commercials Voice Actor Was 87

Mel Boudrot, former president of the New York branch of the Screen Actors Guild and national board member, has died. He was 87. The guild said today that he died October 29 in Englewood, NJ..

Boudrot had recurring roles on daytime’s All My Children and The Doctors but perhaps was best known as a commercial voice-over artist and union activist. He served as a SAG national board member from 1988-99, as the union’s second and fourth vice presidents, and as president of the New York branch from 1995-99.

“Mel Boudrot truly wanted to make a difference in all that he did,” said SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris. “When it came to his union, Mel stepped up and served wherever he was needed, with experience, passion and a spark in his eye. Our thoughts are with his wife, Jane, and his family at this time.”

Born on December 13, 1932, in Boston, Boudrot served as a trustee for the SAG-AFTRA Motion Picture Player Welfare Fund up until his death, and was a former SAG Foundation board member, trustee of the Actors Federal Credit Union trustee, and proctor on the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Scholarship Committee. Throughout the 1990s, he took part in more than two dozen SAG local and national committees, including Commercials Negotiating, Communications, Finance, Awards, Legislative and New Technologies.

He played Father Tierney on All My Children in a handful of episodes between 1978-91 and District Attorney Darryl E. Harrigan on The Doctors a half-century ago. His distinctive voice could be heard on ads for Heineken, Lufthansa, Burger King, IBM, Dunkin’ Donuts and many others.

“Mel was a mentor and a friend to so many in the industry, and we honor his commitment to his fellow union members, which continued up to his passing,” said SAG-AFTRA EVP and New York Local president Rebecca Damon. “We will miss him beyond belief and are so grateful for the work he did that has shaped SAG-AFTRA for generations to come. Mel and his wife, Jane, were avid sailors and we wish him fair winds.”

He is survived by Jane Boudrot, his wife of 65 years; sons Mark and Jon; granddaughters Alix, and Clara, and great grandchildren Everett and Josie.