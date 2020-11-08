Click to Skip Ad
Megyn Kelly Battles For Trump And Supporters In Online Tweetstorm

Former news anchor Megyn Kelly is doubling down on President Donald Trump and his backers, continuing her unlikely reconciliation with a man who once had her on his enemies list.

Kelly is taking on all comers on Twitter, including some celebrities, regarding the election fallout. She’s mostly defending Trump’s supporters, who she claims have been demonized by the left.

Although the Kelly tone toward President Trump softened over the years, with Kelly a big supporter of Trump’s recent debate performances, it’s still somewhat surprising that she would dig in at this point.

The animosity between Kelly and the Trump camp started during the 2015 GOP presidential debates, when Kelly pressed Trump on his past conduct and comments toward women. That set off the President on an anti-Kelly tweetstorm for months. They eventually reconciled in a softer interview during 2016.

