Meghan Markle Reveals She Suffered A Miscarriage In Deeply Personal New York Times Op-Ed

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has revealed that she suffered a miscarriage in July, explaining in a deeply personal New York Times op-ed that losing a child means “carrying an almost unbearable grief.”

Markle, the wife of British royal Prince Harry, revealed that she lost her second child after she had changed the diaper of her first-born, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

“I dropped to the floor with him in my arms, humming a lullaby to keep us both calm, the cheerful tune a stark contrast to my sense that something was not right,” she wrote. “I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second.”

Markle, who has signed a mega overall deal with Netflix, added: “Sitting in a hospital bed, watching my husband’s heart break as he tried to hold the shattered pieces of mine, I realized that the only way to begin to heal is to first ask, ‘Are you OK?'”

Related Story Meghan Markle's Privacy Case With The Mail On Sunday Delayed 9 Months

These three words (which she was famously asked in an interview with ITV’s Tom Bradby last year) were the theme of her piece in which she reflected on the coronavirus pandemic, the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, and the fight for truth in America following the presidential election.

“It seems we no longer agree on what is true. We aren’t just fighting over our opinions of facts; we are polarized over whether the fact is, in fact, a fact. We are at odds over whether science is real. We are at odds over whether an election has been won or lost,” she said. “That polarization, coupled with the social isolation required to fight this pandemic, has left us feeling more alone than ever.”

Returning to the grief of her miscarriage, the former Suits star said it is a subject that is not discussed often enough. “Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few,” she said. “Despite the staggering commonality of this pain, the conversation remains taboo, riddled with (unwarranted) shame, and perpetuating a cycle of solitary mourning.”

You can read the full op-ed here.