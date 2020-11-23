Megan Suri Joins Season 2 Of Netflix’s ‘Never Have I Ever’

Megan Suri, who appeared in Fresh Off the Boat, has joined Netflix comedy Never Have I Ever. She is set to play Aneesa, a new Indian student at Sherman Oaks High, whose confidence and radiance will pose an immediate threat to Maitreyi Ramakrishnan’s Devi.

Suri previously appeared in ABC’s Fresh Off the Boat, playing the daughter of Mina (Preity Zinta) in what was planned as the backdoor pilot for The Magic Motor Inn. Suri has also starred in feature film Valentine’s Day, HBO’s The Brink and Netflix’s Atypical as well as booking her first title role in feature The Miseducation of Bindu alongside Priyanka Bose and David Arquette.

This comes as cameras are rolling for the second season of Never Have I Ever, which was co-created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher.

Kaling, speaking recently at a PaleyFest event, said filming on the second season was going well despite the pandemic. “There was no hesitation to get back to work, the cast [of teenagers] were all so excited to get back to work, Covid be damned,” she said. “Our production has done a great job, I had to come in 20 minutes early to have my Covid test and it’s changed the face of craft services, but that’s pretty much it.”

In the second season, Ramakrishnan reprises her lead role as high school student Devi Vishwakumar alongside returning cast including Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani, Jaren Lewison, Darren Barnet, Lee Rodriguez and Ramona Young.

The show follows the complicated life of a modern-day first-generation Indian American teenage girl dealing with issues of family, sexuality and high school. Devi is a 15-year-old from Sherman Oaks who wants to change her social status after a horrible year that included losing her father and being confined to a wheelchair for three months.

Fisher serves as writer, executive producer and showrunner, with Kaling exec producing alongside 3 Arts Entertainment’s Howard Klein and David Miner. It is produced by Universal Television in association with 3 Arts Entertainment, Original Langster, and Kaling International.

Suri is represented by Clear Talent Group, Apex Talent Group and Skrzyniarz & Mallean.