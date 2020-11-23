Crime Procedural With Supernatural Element In Works At Fox From Michael Alaimo & Kapital Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Fox is developing a crime drama procedural based on the true-life experiences of professional medium Tina Powers. It comes from Michael Alaimo, Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment and Tracy Katsky;s KatCo.

Written by Alaimo, the untitled project is described as a breezy procedural, in which a quirky TV news crime reporter starts listening to the voices she hears from beyond the grave in order to help Miami’s finest solve crimes.

Alaimo executive produces with Kaplan and Dana Honor for Kapital Entertainment and Katsky for KatCo. Powers & Jenni Pulos serve as produces. Kapital is the studio.

Powers is a former news anchor and reporter at a CBS affiliate station in Arizona who now works as a professional medium. Below a video, in which she introduces herself and talks about some of her cases.

Alaimo most recently he was a co-executive producer on AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead. Before that he served as a co-executive on The Brave, Frequency and Major Crimes. He segued to spinoff Major Crimes after a three-seasons on the mothership series The Closer.

At Fox, Kapital also has comedy Pilot Pivoting. This morning, Kaplan became an Emmy winner as Netflix’s Delhi Crime won the International Emmy Award for Drama Series. Kaplan executive produces Delhi Crime through Golden Karavan where he is a partner.

Kapital and KatCo previously collaborated on the Netflix series Santa Clarita Diet.