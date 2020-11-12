‘Friends’ Reunion Set To Begin Filming Early 2021, Says Star Matthew Perry

Friends star Matthew Perry gave fans an update on when they can expect the long-anticipated reunion on HBO Max.

On Thursday the actor tweeted that he and his fellow Friends co-stars will continue working on the reunion early next year. His latest update comes after filming had been postponed in August due to COVID-19.

“Friends reunion being rescheduled for the beginning of March. Looks like we have a busy year coming up,” Perry tweeted. “And that’s the way I like it!”

For the untitled HBO Max special, Perry, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc will reprise their roles and are slated to returned to the comedy’s original soundstage, Stage 24, on on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank. Ben Winston is set to direct the reunion. The actors will executive produce the reunion with Friends creators Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman and David Crane.

While the full-fledged Friends reunion is still in the works, fans of the sit-com got an idea of what a reunion could look like during the 72nd annual Emmy Awards back in September. During the Emmy’s first-ever virtual ceremony, Aniston, Cox and Kudrow came together as “roommates.” Over a Zoom call they joked with host Jimmy Kimmel about living together since 1994 and adding Jason Bateman to their living situation.